Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive outage with Comcast and Xfinity shuts down internet, TV and phones for its customers, including some in the Rockford region.

Experts say the outage started around 7:30 a.m., and by 9 a.m., several customers reported that service was restored.

Comcast/Xfinity has not issued a statement on the outage.

