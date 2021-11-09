Advertisement

Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois

The outage started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and affected both Comcast and Xfinity customers
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive outage with Comcast and Xfinity shuts down internet, TV and phones for its customers, including some in the Rockford region.

Experts say the outage started around 7:30 a.m., and by 9 a.m., several customers reported that service was restored.

Comcast/Xfinity has not issued a statement on the outage.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

