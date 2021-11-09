Advertisement

Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions

It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Heinz is unveiling a Martian-grown ketchup.

The company said it has made its first “Marz Edition” ketchup with tomatoes produced on Earth but in Mars-like conditions.

A team of 14 astrobiologists worked on it for nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology.

They grew the tomatoes in a controlled environment with soil, temperature and water conditions similar to Mars.

The experiment, which has been two years in the making, shows the possibility of long-term food production on Mars.

The research team and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino will be the first to taste the final product on Wednesday.

You can watch the moment on Heinz’s social media channels.

The “Martian” ketchup will not be available for purchase.

