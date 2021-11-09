Get a vaccine or submit to weekly testing for extracurricular activities, RPS says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting on Monday, November 15 all students in middle and high school throughout RPS 205 enrolled in extracurricular activities must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take part in weekly COVID-19 testing.

This new rule applies to athletics, clubs, fine arts and activities held before or after school. District officials say the goal of this new rule is to keep students healthy, minimize interruptions and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.