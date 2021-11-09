Advertisement

Gas Prices are Skyrocketing

Gas Prices are not following the trend this year
By Quini Amma
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Typically the trend in gas prices climb in the Spring and decline in the Fall due to decrease in demand for gas after warmer months, however this year does not follow that trend at all.

The pandemic has played a huge role in the economy and a lot has changed in the oil market since 2020. According to the U.S. Government Data, oil prices see a $0.48 jump per gallon over the past two months.

Some said gas prices are not rising because of the competition around the corner, but many other issues in the economy.

“Yes we did have a nice little peak where it was almost only $1.99 we would like to see that again but in a economy like this where we have new vehicles with new flex fuel new electric vehicles, it’s gonna drive the gas prices up,” said driver Marqual Kimpell.

