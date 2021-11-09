Advertisement

Decreasing Clouds and back to the 60′s Today.

Rain by Wednesday Evening
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting off this Tuesday with cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Highs will climb to the lower 60′s with skies clearing by late afternoon. Clear tonight as lows will dip to the middle 30′s. 50′s tomorrow with rain potential by late afternoon. Rain likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Colder for the weekend.

