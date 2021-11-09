Aaron Rodgers: “I misled some people about my status”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was contrite in his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, a marked shift in tone from Friday’s visit in which he stated he was victim of a “woke mob” witch hunt for his beliefs about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers was on the show as part of his regularly scheduled Aaron Rodgers Tuesday appearances.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week and it was made public that he was not vaccinated.

The earliest he can return to the team is Saturday. That’s when he’ll be cleared to go back to the facilities at Lambeau Field.

“I’m feeling really good. I’m definitely fortunate to have the type of care that I’ve been able to have. I know it’s special and it’s helped me get through this better,” Rodgers said.

No. 12 continued, “I know this is a difficult time for so many people dealing with COVID. It’s been a tough two years for a lot of people.”

Rodgers, who was previously defensive over criticism that he misled reporters and fans about his vaccination status, says he takes responsibility for his words.

“I realize that I am a role model to a lot of people, and I just want to start off by acknowledging that. I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he understands why his comments about the vaccine made waves, but he stands by his decision. No. 12 insisted that he’s an “athlete and not an activist.”

“I understand that this issue in general is charging to a lot of people because we’re talking about public health,” Rodgers said.

The MVP said he “respects everyone’s opinion.”

“I have no judgment. Hate is not going to bring us out of this pandemic. It’s going to be connecting and love. I’m not going to hate on anybody who’s said things about me,” Rodgers said.

“I misled some people about my status and I take full responsibility for those comments,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he looks forward to getting back to the field, but he’s not a guarantee for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has to test negative 24 hours apart before being cleared to play.

The Super Bowl champion also gave his thoughts on last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m proud of [QB] Jordan [Love] the way he battled,” Rodgers said. “Obviously special teams was not special in the game.”

“We gotta be better in those phases. I don’t want to miss any more games,” he said.

Rodgers made waves last Friday when he went on the Pat McAfee Show and said his personal health decisions should be private, and said he’s been a victim of shaming from a “woke mob.”

Rodgers stated he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines--Pfizer and Moderna--and that’s part of the reason he didn’t get vaccinated. He said he did not want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of some reports of blood clots in people who got the J&J shot. The CDC has recommended the J&J vaccine, saying clotting is rare.

Rodgers says the Packers organization and his teammates are aware of his vaccination status. During Friday’s appearance, he said he didn’t lie to the public in August when he was asked if he was vaccinated and responded that he was “immunized.”

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth,” Rodgers said Friday. He said he would’ve explained if there was a follow up.

“I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time it was a very witch hunt going on across the league when everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who was talking about it and what it meant if they said it was a personal decision. They shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information and what not,” Rodgers said. “I wanted it to go away. Everybody in the organization knew I wasn’t vaccinated. I was trying to mitigate having this conversation going on and on.”

Again, he said Tuesday that he did take responsibility for misleading the public with those comments.

Days later, Prevea Health and Rodgers ended their partnership. Rodgers had been a spokesperson for Prevea since 2012, according to the company.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.