Aaron Lewis to perform at Coronado PAC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Country music star Aaron Lewis will bring his “Frayed at Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour” to Rockford on Feb. 17, 2022, at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main Street.

Lewis’ fourth studio album, “Frayed at Both Ends,” will be released in January 2022.

Tickets for the Rockford stop go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at Ticketmaster.com or call 815-968-5222. You can also purchase tickets at the BMO Harris Bank Center or Coronado PAC box offices.

Lewis has recorded with country music legends like George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. For more information, visit coronadopac.org.

