Advertisement

Aaron Lewis to perform at Coronado PAC

Tickets for the country music star’s February concert go on sale Nov. 12.
Aaron Lewis will perform on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in...
Aaron Lewis will perform on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford.(ASM Global)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Country music star Aaron Lewis will bring his “Frayed at Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour” to Rockford on Feb. 17, 2022, at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main Street.

Lewis’ fourth studio album, “Frayed at Both Ends,” will be released in January 2022.

Tickets for the Rockford stop go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at Ticketmaster.com or call 815-968-5222. You can also purchase tickets at the BMO Harris Bank Center or Coronado PAC box offices.

Lewis has recorded with country music legends like George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. For more information, visit coronadopac.org.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Winnebago County Coroner's Office changes morgue policy.
Winnebago County Coroner’s Office changes morgue policy
Car accident generic
One person dead after car accident in Cherry Valley Saturday morning
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 17,000 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
The plan will cost 45 million dollars the first year it's active
Getting to know the Capital Improvement Plan
The goal is to establish 6 more houses through the program
ROCK HOUSE PROGRAM EXTENDED
Gas prices
Gas Prices are Skyrocketing