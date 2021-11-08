True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - True Colors, located at 211 Elm Street in the former Blue Line Sports Pub in downtown Rockford is being evicted by the city due to unpaid rent and false alarm balances.

On Friday, November 5, owners received a cease and desist letter from the city claiming its owners owe the city more than $12,000 in back rent and false alarm balances. Because of that, the letter states the city is terminating its current month-to-month lease with True Colors.

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately because it doesn’t have an Illinois liquor license.

Owners posted on Facebook claiming the city sent the letter just in time for the home-opening weekend of the Rockford IceHogs. The bar is across the street from the BMO Harris Bank Center and has been a popular place to watch IceHogs games and for fans to go afterward.

The letter also says if True Colors doesn’t leave within 30 days, it will be a forfeiture of the lease and the city will use a “Forcible Entry and Detainer Action” to recover rent, damages and possession of the space.

The post also claims, “We are not the only business in Rockford having to face the ‘wrath’ of the city.”

Owners say this battle is not over.

This is developing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.