Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Car accident generic
One person dead after car accident in Cherry Valley Saturday morning
The fire occurred Wednesday morning on Pepper Drive
House fire victims meet man who saved their son
Josef's Steakhouse and Oyster bar gets creating with their dining
Restaurants adjust for the upcoming winter season by adding igloos outside
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

FILE - From front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight
Switched before birth: A lawsuit against a fertility clinic alleges two mothers gave birth to...
California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo in IVF mix-up
Switched before birth: A lawsuit against a fertility clinic alleges two mothers gave birth to...
California parents sue after getting another couple's embryo
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Astroworld concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds shown to jury