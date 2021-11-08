Advertisement

Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.(Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence.”

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that no shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Police said the 26-year-old man, identified as Dezire Baganda, pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

The pastor tackled Baganda and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.

Police said they charged Baganda with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
Car accident generic
One person dead after car accident in Cherry Valley Saturday morning
The fire occurred Wednesday morning on Pepper Drive
House fire victims meet man who saved their son
Josef's Steakhouse and Oyster bar gets creating with their dining
Restaurants adjust for the upcoming winter season by adding igloos outside
Football Frenzy - Second Round Saturday

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate
The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by congress includes provisions to evaluate the...
Collision Division: Infrastructure bill includes evaluation of crash testing
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.
Elon Musk: I’ll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open