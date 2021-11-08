Local high school hosts open house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan Catholic High School invited families to come see what their school is all about with an open house Sunday afternoon.

The day aims to bring out incoming freshman and transfer students to meet with other students and teachers. Visitors could take a campus tour while checking out all the different academic departments, clubs and organizations they could be a part of at Boylan. Breakout sessions throughout the day focused on finances, faith, honors and support services. Plus, all students left with 50% of registration for next school year.

“We’re the only catholic high school in the Rockford region, so we have students that travel to Boylan from up to an hour away to be a Boylan Titan,” said Enrollment Director Emily Schubert. “I think something people don’t know too much about is we’re one of the largest catholic high schools still in the country.”

While Boylan is a Catholic school, they accept students from all faith backgrounds.

