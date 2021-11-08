Hoo Haven opens doors to community

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center opened its doors Sunday to give community members the chance to explore the animals the staff works with every day.

Visitors could chat with owls, hop with rabbits or take a nice stroll with a tortoise. Leaders say the open house is a chance to teach the public about how Hoo Haven gives back to the community animals, and how they can support the mission.

“Only donors that mail in checks support our mission. We get no state or government funding,” says Volunteer Public Relations Director Donald Czyzyk. He added that seeing the community back out and about is exciting. “This is most definitely different and bigger than what we had last year just because of the pandemic; it was very small-scale last year. It’s so awesome and exciting to have people out.”

