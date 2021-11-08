Earlier sunsets the new normal as the amount of warmer days are numbered

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A high of 66 degrees and widespread sunshine for the beginning of November isn’t too shabby for this time of the year, right? As we go into this upcoming week, we’ll have a few more mild days ahead along with some rain chances. After a midweek cold front, expect our air to have more of a chill in it for sure.

While the weather was nothing short of a spectacular Sunday, it also marked the first day with a sunset before 5:00 p.m. across the Stateline. Rockford had an official sunset of 4:42 p.m. and made for plenty of great pictures! Feel free to always send us pictures on our social media pages or on the 23 WIFR See it Send it page on our website.

Sunset times will continue getting earlier in the days ahead along with the amount of daylight each day continuing to get shorter. This will continue for a bit more than six weeks until December 21, the Winter Solstice comes around. On that day, Rockford will have a sunset of 4:27 p.m. and the amount of daylight in our skies will gradually get longer in the days after that.

The amount of daylight will continue getting shorter until December 21. Sunset times will also get earlier. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures in the 60s will continue through Wednesday with Monday being the warmest. Highs Monday in the upper 60s will continue with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will have increasing clouds along with a small rain chance, especially in the afternoon and evening. Anything on Tuesday that falls will be very light. Wednesday also calls for a dry day at this time with a much stronger storm system to arrive late Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

Expect another nice mild and dry day Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The weather will remain on the warm side of average through midweek, but a disturbance may produce a few light showers on Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will produce a period of showers, a few isolated thunderstorms along with windy conditions. Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 50s early before temperatures tumble into the 40s for the rest of the week and into next weekend. It’s also possible at times Thursday and early Friday we could see a few snowflakes in the mixture as well.

A much stronger storm system looks to impact the region late Wednesday through Thursday, likely producing a period of rain and windy conditions (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Much colder weather will be here after a midweek cold front to end the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

