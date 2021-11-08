Beloit Historical Society hosts quilt show

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - With the weather getting colder, it’s time to take out a big, warm quilt. Luckily, The Beloit Historical Society held a quilt show this weekend celebrating the talents of local quilt makers.

Community members were invited to take a look at locally made quilts and check out historical sewing equipment. All quilts displayed were bed size. But those hanging on the walls varied in size and had more embellishments. The three-layer blankets give the creators a chance to express something through their choices of color, pattern and stitching designs.

“Quilts provide a wealth of information and are a lot of history of where we were as Americans,” says Historical Society Executive Director Donna Langford. “Different techniques and dyes and colors that have changed over time, different manufacturing techniques.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.