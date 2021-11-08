Advertisement

Beloit Historical Society hosts quilt show

Historical society hosts quilt show
Historical society hosts quilt show(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - With the weather getting colder, it’s time to take out a big, warm quilt. Luckily, The Beloit Historical Society held a quilt show this weekend celebrating the talents of local quilt makers.

Community members were invited to take a look at locally made quilts and check out historical sewing equipment. All quilts displayed were bed size. But those hanging on the walls varied in size and had more embellishments. The three-layer blankets give the creators a chance to express something through their choices of color, pattern and stitching designs.

“Quilts provide a wealth of information and are a lot of history of where we were as Americans,” says Historical Society Executive Director Donna Langford. “Different techniques and dyes and colors that have changed over time, different manufacturing techniques.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
One person dead after car accident in Cherry Valley Saturday morning
Josef's Steakhouse and Oyster bar gets creating with their dining
Restaurants adjust for the upcoming winter season by adding igloos outside
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
The fire occurred Wednesday morning on Pepper Drive
House fire victims meet man who saved their son

Latest News

Hoo Haven
Hoo Haven opens doors to community
Boylan Catholic High School hosts open house
Local high school hosts open house
True Colors has 30 days to leave the space and it also must stop serving alcohol immediately...
True Colors in Rockford receives cease and desist letter, must vacate within 30 days
The fire occurred Wednesday morning on Pepper Drive
House fire victims meet man who saved their son