ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle to upper 60′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the upper 40′s. Rather cloudy for Tuesday with a slight chance for showers by afternoon. Highs in the upper 50′s. Above normal temperatures will continue through Thursday. Right around 40 for the weekend.

