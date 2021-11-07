Winnebago girls cross country finishes second in state

PEORIA, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago is not used to finishing second. More often than not, when the Lady Indians head down to Detweiler Park, they come back with a state championship. On Saturday, Winnebago was the runners-up in Class 1A, finishing 12 points behind Tolono Unity for the state title.

This is only the second time the Lady Indians have brought home second place and first since Joe and Janet Erb took over the program in 2004.

Grace Erb led the way for Winnebago. The junior earned All-State honors finishing tenth overall. Her teammate Marissa Roggensack also earned All-State honors finishing 12th. Junior Kaylee Woolery did not finish the race.

On the boys’ side, Rockford Christian was 31 points away from bringing home just its third state trophy in program history. The Royal Lions placed fifth. Rockford Christian was led by All-State finishers Ethan Walsh (14th overall) and Weston Forward (19th overall).

