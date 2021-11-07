Advertisement

Severson Dells Nature Center hosts Moccasin workshop

Education specialist takes guests back to the roots of the leather shoe.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Moccasins are a popular warm shoe that many people have in their closet these days. At Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford, educators took people back to the origin of the shoe with a workshop, Saturday afternoon.

According to Educational Specialist Ellen Rathbone, there has been a rising interest in “earthing” practices. This is when people try to benefit from the electric charge of the planet. However, she said walking barefoot is not practical. That is where the Moccasins come in. Wearing a leather Moccasin will give you the same benefits, Rathbone said. The workshop showed guests how to sew together Pucker Toed Moccasins, which is the kind native people in our region would wear.

“Some of them, instead of stitching around the edge like this, it stiches right up the middle. It’s another kind of pucker toe,” said Rathbone. “So, it depends on the area where they were developed and what their needs were.”

