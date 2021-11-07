Advertisement

Local leaders encourage safe gun practices

State Representative Dave Vella is joined by several police departments to give free gun locks and demonstrations on how to properly use them.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Local leaders work to make the community safer by educating the public on safe gun practices with a gun lock event, Saturday afternoon in Loves Park.

State Representative Dave Vella along with the Machesney Park Police, Loves Park Police, Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, and Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson hosted the event. Organizers gave away 150 free gun locks, and demonstrated how to properly use them. Vella’s staff also helped people with their Firearm Owner Identification and Concealed Carry License applications.

“Everybody should respect the constitution, and if somebody want’s to have a gun, and they want to use it responsibly, that’s all I care about,” said Vella. “We’re not going to get criminals to use gun locks necessarily, but we could at least make it as safe as possible in law abiding people’s homes.”

