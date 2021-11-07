Advertisement

House fire victims meet man who saved their son

The fire occurred Wednesday morning on Pepper Drive
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ray Richmond and his wife Tamara took the wrong way to Tamara’s work on Wednesday, which was lucky, because they passed by a house on Pepper Drive where the flames were rising higher and higher. They stopped to help and ultimately saved a boy’s life.

Today the Ramirez family, who owned the house stopped by the Richmond’s to give thanks. Instead of watching from the sidelines, Ray rushed towards the burning building. The Ramirez’s son, Moi, was trapped upstairs. When he jumped from the window, Ray caught him. The Ramirez’s tell me things can be replaced, but family can’t. They’ll never forget what ray did for them.

“This last couple of years has been rough for everybody you know. And business, in home, in health, in everything. So you know it was like, we gotta have a win! We need to win! You’re not gonna have a loss, today is not gonna be like that. You know we can control today, we can’t control everything else but we can control today and that’s kind of how it happened really,” said Richmond.

Ray also said he doesn’t want to be known as a hero, but hopes this story will encourage more people to rush forward and help if the opportunity arises.

The link to donate to help the Ramirez family get back on their feet can be found right here.

