Football Frenzy - Second Round Saturday

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rochelle was the lone area team to play Friday night in the second week of the high school football playoffs, meaning it was a busy Saturday in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from the IHSA second round and quarterfinals of the 8-Man playoffs.

Class 7A

Hononegah 31, Pekin 28

Class 6A

Lake Forest 13, Harlem 8

Class 5A

Fenwick 24, Boylan 14

Sycamore 34, Glenbard South 0

Class 4A

Genoa-Kingston 27, St. Francis 3

Richmond-Burton 56, Stillman Valley 6

Class 3A

Byron 34, Lisle 14

IC Catholic 35, Du-Pec 12

Class 2A

Wilmington 42, Newman 7

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow 38, Forreston 8

Fulton 55, Ottawa Marquette 14

8-Man

Polo 62, Milford-Cissna Park 52

Orangeville 48, Martinsville 20

Amboy 28, Milledgeville 18

West Central 56, South Beloit 28

