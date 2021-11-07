Football Frenzy - Second Round Saturday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rochelle was the lone area team to play Friday night in the second week of the high school football playoffs, meaning it was a busy Saturday in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from the IHSA second round and quarterfinals of the 8-Man playoffs.
Class 7A
Hononegah 31, Pekin 28
Class 6A
Lake Forest 13, Harlem 8
Class 5A
Fenwick 24, Boylan 14
Sycamore 34, Glenbard South 0
Class 4A
Genoa-Kingston 27, St. Francis 3
Richmond-Burton 56, Stillman Valley 6
Class 3A
Byron 34, Lisle 14
IC Catholic 35, Du-Pec 12
Class 2A
Wilmington 42, Newman 7
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow 38, Forreston 8
Fulton 55, Ottawa Marquette 14
8-Man
Polo 62, Milford-Cissna Park 52
Orangeville 48, Martinsville 20
Amboy 28, Milledgeville 18
West Central 56, South Beloit 28
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.