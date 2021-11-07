Byron girls swimming brings home another sectional title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third straight year, the Byron won a girls swimming and diving sectional championship. The Co-op set three sectional records on Saturday, holding off NIC-10 champs Hononegah 269-198 to capture the plaque at Jefferson High School.

Team Results (Top 5)

Byron - 269 Hononegah - 198 Guilford - 189 Auburn - 165 Belvidere North - 108

Race Results (Individual winners automatically qualify for state)

200-Yard Medley Relay: Byron - 1:48.93 (Sectional record)

200-Yard Freestyle: Avery Miles (Hononegah) - 1:55.04

200-Yard Individual Medley: Kate Schilling (Byron) - 2:05.73 (Sectional record)

50-Yard Freestyle: Mikayla Durkin (Guilford) - 23.70

100-Yard Butterfly: Kate Schilling (Byron) - 56.88

100-Yard Freestyle: Gracie Colvin (Hononegah) - 52:16

500-Yard Freestyle: Ursula Koch (Auburn) - 5:08.73

200-Yard Freestyle Relay: Hononegah - 1:39.33

100-Yard Backstroke: Molly Ryan (Boylan) - 59.98

100-Yard Breaststroke: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) - 1:05.05 (Sectional record)

400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Byron - 3:36.75 (Sectional record)

1-Meter Diving: Laci Long (Byron) - 412.55

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.