Byron girls swimming brings home another sectional title
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third straight year, the Byron won a girls swimming and diving sectional championship. The Co-op set three sectional records on Saturday, holding off NIC-10 champs Hononegah 269-198 to capture the plaque at Jefferson High School.
Team Results (Top 5)
- Byron - 269
- Hononegah - 198
- Guilford - 189
- Auburn - 165
- Belvidere North - 108
Race Results (Individual winners automatically qualify for state)
200-Yard Medley Relay: Byron - 1:48.93 (Sectional record)
200-Yard Freestyle: Avery Miles (Hononegah) - 1:55.04
200-Yard Individual Medley: Kate Schilling (Byron) - 2:05.73 (Sectional record)
50-Yard Freestyle: Mikayla Durkin (Guilford) - 23.70
100-Yard Butterfly: Kate Schilling (Byron) - 56.88
100-Yard Freestyle: Gracie Colvin (Hononegah) - 52:16
500-Yard Freestyle: Ursula Koch (Auburn) - 5:08.73
200-Yard Freestyle Relay: Hononegah - 1:39.33
100-Yard Backstroke: Molly Ryan (Boylan) - 59.98
100-Yard Breaststroke: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) - 1:05.05 (Sectional record)
400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Byron - 3:36.75 (Sectional record)
1-Meter Diving: Laci Long (Byron) - 412.55
