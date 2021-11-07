Boylan boys soccer wins first state championship since 2010

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WIFR) - On Friday, senior captain Jack Bonavia sent Boylan to the state title match with a penalty kick in the second half. On Saturday, Bonavia’s last second PK lifted the Titans to the Class 2A state championship, defeating Troy Triad 1-0. It’s their first title since 2010.

Boylan (27-1, 9-0) finished the season winning 27 straight matches. The Titans lone loss was to Class 3A sectional champion Huntley to begin the season.

Boylan has been on a different level since head coach Bart Boguszewski took over the program last year. The Titans are 36-2 under Boguszewski.

“Ever since Bart (Boguszewski) came, he told us he wanted a state championship. That was the first thing he said, pretty much the first practice we had. Ever since then, that’s been our dream. Getting the opportunity to take that penalty kick, with less than a minute left, it’s just unbelievable.”

Boylan didn’t give up its first goal of the postseason until Super-Sectionals. The Titans outscored their opponents 25-3.

“Honestly, it’s for the boys. They’ve put in so much work from the get go. We said this wasn’t going to be easy. As long as we played how we know how to play, stick to our style of play, we knew we would come out triumphant.”

Boylan had many opportunities throughout the match, but Triad’s goalie, David DuPont, made big save after big save. Boylan’s Jose Lopez had the best chance of the afternoon, but his free kick was pushed aside by DuPont in the first half.

In the second half, Taylor Sowell had a couple of opportunities, including one right in front of DuPont, but the keeper came out and pounced on the ball.

Then, in the final minute, Sowell broke free from the Triad defense. He was racing up the field when a defender bumped him off the ball at the top of the box. The referee awarded Boylan a penalty kick. The Titans turned to Bonavia. The senior went to his patent hesitation and buried in the top right corner. However, encroachment in the box was called, meaning Bonavia had to step up and take it again. This time, there was no hesitation. He went up an drilled it, this time to the bottom right corner, which turned out to be the match winner.

