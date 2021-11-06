Warmer times ahead this weekend but cooler temperatures aren’t far behind

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs in the 50s Friday marked a small warm-up compared to the last few days in the Stateline. This trend will continue into the weekend and the beginning of next week. However, this period won’t be lasting too much as below-normal temperatures are also in the forecast.

Highs will continue climbing through the weekend into the 60s on Saturday and borderline 70s on Sunday and Monday. A given November in Rockford averages one day with a high of 70 degrees or greater. Expect the pattern to also remain quiet through most of Tuesday with sunshine dominating our skies.

Expect mostly sunny skies through the weekend and into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees return by the latter half of the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs will flirt with 70 degrees by Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The warmth will be aided by southerly winds for the weekend, gusting up to 25 miles per hour on both Saturday and Sunday.

Also on Saturday night, it will be time for us to “fall back” as daylight saving time will come to an end. DST comes to an end on Sunday at 2 a.m. so we will get an extra hour of sleep but it will change our sunset times. We hope you are ready for sunset times before 5 p.m. once again because Sunday’s sunset will be at 4:42 p.m. in Rockford!

As we get into next week, temperatures will slowly but surely get cooler. Tuesday we’ll have increasing clouds in our skies with rain chances going up gradually at night. Most of the rain we’re thinking for next week will occur Wednesday and Veteran’s Day on Thursday. Mild high temperatures in the 60s continue through Wednesday before getting into the 50s Thursday.

A change with a cold front late next week will drop temperatures back into the 40s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The mid-week cold front will not only bring us decent chances for rainfall, it will also bring cooler temperatures behind it. Similar to how this week started, temperatures in the 40s will return by next Friday and may even struggle to hit 40 degrees by next weekend. The longer-range outlook is also showing below normal temperatures to be slightly favored after we get past these next warmer few days.

After we go through this week, temperatures slightly below normal are favored. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

