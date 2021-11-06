Advertisement

Rochelle’s season comes to an end with a 21-14 loss to St. Patrick

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite having a better regular season record, Rochelle hit the road for a second round matchup against St. Patrick. The Hubs couldn’t slow down Shamrocks senior running back Alex Goworowski in a 21-14 loss, ending their season.

Goworowski accounted for all three of St. Patrick’s touchdowns. Rochelle (8-3) was up to the task of stopping Shamrocks’ duel threat quarterback Jermaine Young, who gashed Sterling all afternoon last week, but couldn’t keep the 6′3″ 220 running back out of the endzone.

The Hubs started the game with a big red defensive stop, turning the ball over with a fourth down sack by Kaiden Morris. However, Rochelle couldn’t get the ground game going the same way St. Patrick eventually did. After a scoreless first quarter, the Shamrocks fed Goworowski over and over, scoring twice in the quarter. The Hubs got on the board late in the quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7 at halftime.

Goworowski ran in his third rushing touchdown in the third quarter to make it 21-7. With under five to play in the game, the Hubs found the endzone for a second time, but the onside kick was unsuccessful and St. Patrick was able to run out the clock.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made with the Beloit Police Department for the safety of the students and staff
All schools in the School District of Beloit closed Friday, protest expected at district building
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
GoFundMe created for family who owns Pepper Drive home that caught fire
Freeport's population dropped below 25,000 which means it isn't guaranteed home rule in 2022.
Freeport loses Home Rule status
Candlelight vigil for missing woman
Family of missing woman holds candlelight vigil
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle

Latest News

Aquin girls volleyball defeated Milford in straight sets to win its first Super-Sectional title.
Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball advance to state for first time
Belvidere North girls volleyball celebrates after beating St. Viator in straight sets to...
Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball win super-sectional championships
Boylan captain Jack Bonavia celebrates after scoring a penalty kick in the Class 2A State...
Boylan boys soccer advances to state championship with 2-1 win
Boylan's Taylor Sowell celebrates after scoring a goal in the Class 2A State Semifinals.
Boylan boys soccer wins state semifinal