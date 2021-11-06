Rochelle’s season comes to an end with a 21-14 loss to St. Patrick

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite having a better regular season record, Rochelle hit the road for a second round matchup against St. Patrick. The Hubs couldn’t slow down Shamrocks senior running back Alex Goworowski in a 21-14 loss, ending their season.

Goworowski accounted for all three of St. Patrick’s touchdowns. Rochelle (8-3) was up to the task of stopping Shamrocks’ duel threat quarterback Jermaine Young, who gashed Sterling all afternoon last week, but couldn’t keep the 6′3″ 220 running back out of the endzone.

The Hubs started the game with a big red defensive stop, turning the ball over with a fourth down sack by Kaiden Morris. However, Rochelle couldn’t get the ground game going the same way St. Patrick eventually did. After a scoreless first quarter, the Shamrocks fed Goworowski over and over, scoring twice in the quarter. The Hubs got on the board late in the quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7 at halftime.

Goworowski ran in his third rushing touchdown in the third quarter to make it 21-7. With under five to play in the game, the Hubs found the endzone for a second time, but the onside kick was unsuccessful and St. Patrick was able to run out the clock.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.