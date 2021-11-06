One person dead after car accident in Cherry Valley Saturday morning

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A pedestrian has died after a car crash early Saturday morning.

Cherry Valley Police were called to what was described as a “serious traffic crash” at 6:58 a.m. The accident happened on Westbound Harrison Avenue, between Mill Road and the I-39 Overpass. Officers at the scene found a person, 70, lying in the road, dead. They also found two cars that had crashed.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police and Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation. The person who died has not been identified, yet. According to Cherry Valley Police, this is a complex investigation that will take time to complete.

