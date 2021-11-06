House fire on Rockford’s west side suffers $65,000 in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house a 2011 Green Street in Rockford suffers $65,000 worth of damage from a fire Friday afternoon.

All of the residents of the home were out before the Rockford Fire Department arrived to the scene.

Firefighters got the fire extinguished in 10-15 minutes with the house sustaining fire damage on the second floor and smoke damage throughout the home.

There are no injuries from this fire. It’s currently under investigation.

