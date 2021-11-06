Advertisement

House fire on Rockford’s west side suffers $65,000 in damages

Firefighters got the fire extinguished in 10-15 minutes with the house sustaining fire damage...
Firefighters got the fire extinguished in 10-15 minutes with the house sustaining fire damage on the second floor and smoke damage throughout the home.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house a 2011 Green Street in Rockford suffers $65,000 worth of damage from a fire Friday afternoon.

All of the residents of the home were out before the Rockford Fire Department arrived to the scene.

Firefighters got the fire extinguished in 10-15 minutes with the house sustaining fire damage on the second floor and smoke damage throughout the home.

There are no injuries from this fire. It’s currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made with the Beloit Police Department for the safety of the students and staff
All schools in the School District of Beloit closed Friday, protest expected at district building
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
GoFundMe created for family who owns Pepper Drive home that caught fire
Freeport's population dropped below 25,000 which means it isn't guaranteed home rule in 2022.
Freeport loses Home Rule status
Candlelight vigil for missing woman
Family of missing woman holds candlelight vigil
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle

Latest News

Residents in Beloit protest on Friday afternoon
Beloit residents protest teacher allegedly duct-taping mask to students face
Lots of sunshine this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 11/5/2021
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
West Middle School in Rockford, Illinois
COVID-19 outbreak at West Middle School prompts students and staff testing