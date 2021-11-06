Advertisement

Boylan boys soccer advances to state championship with 2-1 win

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan boys soccer has dubbed themselves a second half team. It was evident in the Super-Sectionals when the Titans scored four times in the final 40 minutes. Boylan turned the tables again, scoring twice in the second half Friday afternoon to beat Chicago Washington 2-1 in the Class 2A State Semifinals at Hoffman Estates High School.

The Titans had a chance to tie the match at one late in the first half, but Taylor Sowell’s free kick was tipped away by the Patriots goalie. Eventually, the senior did find the back of the net 11 minutes into the second half with a beautiful goal just beating the keeper to his right side.

Eight minutes later, Boylan again was on the attack. Victor Ibarra was trying to feed Jack Bonavia in the box, but as soon as the senior went for the ball, he was bumped, prompting a penalty kick. Bonavia then went to his bread and butter, using a hesitation to keep the netminder off balance, then picking the opposite corner Sowell scored in to give Boylan the lead.

The Titans clamped down on defense to preserve the 2-1 win. Boylan will now face Troy Triad in the state championship match at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made with the Beloit Police Department for the safety of the students and staff
All schools in the School District of Beloit closed Friday, protest expected at district building
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
GoFundMe created for family who owns Pepper Drive home that caught fire
Freeport's population dropped below 25,000 which means it isn't guaranteed home rule in 2022.
Freeport loses Home Rule status
Candlelight vigil for missing woman
Family of missing woman holds candlelight vigil
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle

Latest News

Aquin girls volleyball defeated Milford in straight sets to win its first Super-Sectional title.
Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball advance to state for first time
Belvidere North girls volleyball celebrates after beating St. Viator in straight sets to...
Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball win super-sectional championships
Rochelle plays in a Class 5A second round playoff game against St. Patrick.
Rochelle’s season comes to an end with a 21-14 loss to St. Patrick
Boylan's Taylor Sowell celebrates after scoring a goal in the Class 2A State Semifinals.
Boylan boys soccer wins state semifinal