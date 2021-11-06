Boylan boys soccer advances to state championship with 2-1 win

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan boys soccer has dubbed themselves a second half team. It was evident in the Super-Sectionals when the Titans scored four times in the final 40 minutes. Boylan turned the tables again, scoring twice in the second half Friday afternoon to beat Chicago Washington 2-1 in the Class 2A State Semifinals at Hoffman Estates High School.

The Titans had a chance to tie the match at one late in the first half, but Taylor Sowell’s free kick was tipped away by the Patriots goalie. Eventually, the senior did find the back of the net 11 minutes into the second half with a beautiful goal just beating the keeper to his right side.

Eight minutes later, Boylan again was on the attack. Victor Ibarra was trying to feed Jack Bonavia in the box, but as soon as the senior went for the ball, he was bumped, prompting a penalty kick. Bonavia then went to his bread and butter, using a hesitation to keep the netminder off balance, then picking the opposite corner Sowell scored in to give Boylan the lead.

The Titans clamped down on defense to preserve the 2-1 win. Boylan will now face Troy Triad in the state championship match at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

