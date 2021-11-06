Beloit residents protest teacher allegedly duct-taping mask to students face

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit School District canceled classes Friday in response to threats made against staff members after a 13-year-old student claims his teacher duct-taped his mask to his face back in October.

Nearly 50 people came out with signs and banners to voice their opinions on the incident. They say the goal of Friday’s protest was to bring attention to the situation and hold the Beloit school district accountable.

Advocates say they want to hold the Beloit school district accountable after a teacher allegedly duct-taped a mask to an 8th grade student’s nose.

“This entire event basically stems from the school district of Beloit and the school board and the decision they made,” said Mike, a Beloit resident, and father. “Had they not mandated masks, this opportunity wouldn’t even of existed for this teacher, she needs to go.”

Parents, kids and even retired teachers were all in attendance with the same message: Justice for this 8th grader, Kaleb.

“If the roles were reversed, if the child had taped something to the teacher’s face, would it have been assault? Oh yeah, what’s the difference?” asked retired teacher Sally.

Many at the protest say the goal was not only to bring awareness to the situation but potentially to get the teacher involved fired.

“The goal is to get bullies out of the classroom, stick up for the victim, stop calling the victim a liar and get Jessica Scott fired,” Mike said.

But not everyone at the protest shared the same opinion.

“The fact that they came out here to scare people, the fact that they’re threatening the teacher involved in this situation, the principals and everybody else in the school district, it’s sick, it’s sick and they shouldn’t be here,” said Lilliana Carioscia, Beloit resident.

Even students within the district say the threats against teachers need to stop.

“I do not feel safe going to school, I do homeschool because of this, this has been going on for years and there’s no point to be doing all this like it’s children trying to learn, we all need to wear a mask,” said Beloit Memorial High School sophomore, Kevaughn Foster.

The Beloit Police Department did a full investigation looking into the incident. Chief Andre Sayles says the department found no evidence of child abuse or any other crimes committed by staff in the district.

The school district released a statement Friday saying it will not tolerate any kind of hate speech or violent threats made against any of the staff members within the district.

