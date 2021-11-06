Advertisement

Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball advance to state for first time

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pair of girls volleyball teams made history Friday night. Both Aquin and Belvidere North each advance to state for the first time in their program’s history with straight set wins in the Super-Sectionals.

Aquin won in convincing fashion, defeating Milford 25-12, 25-14. Belvidere North had no trouble in the first set against St. Viator 25-14 and had to hold off a late charge in the second to win that set 25-22.

The Lady Bulldogs have already won a program record 38 matches. They are now two wins away from their first state title. The Blue Thunder have been one of the top programs in the Stateline for a number of years. Friday’s victory sets a program record for wins in a season with 37.

Aquin will play in the Class 1A State Semifinals on Friday, November 12 against St. Thomas More at 9:00 a.m.

Belvidere North will then take the court at Redbird Arena at 5:30 in a Class 3A State Semifinal against Normal Community West.

