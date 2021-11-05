Trek For Troops event held over the weekend to honor combat veterans

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Back in 2010 Gretchen Catherwood’s son Alec was killed in combat. Since then her family have been working tirelessly to bring some hope to those veterans who do return from combat. Every year the organizers at Darkhorse Lodge host a walk to raise money and awareness for combat veterans. This money will go towards building lodges in Tennessee for veterans to go to for recovery. The foundation sets a goal of walking 100 miles through the four days they host this event, they have three trails set up, a one miler, a 3 miler and a 5 miler. Even though the goal is 100 miles the organizers encourage anyone who wants to just come out and walk for a bit through the beautiful. Nardi Hills prairie, and help do their part in raising awareness for these soldiers who paid, or have to deal with losing those who have paid the ultimate price.

“If Alec had come home I would’ve hoped somebody would do something for him. So rather than pull up the cover over my head which would’ve been easy to do, and I’m still tempted to do every now and again, I thought you know what lets build something so we can help combat veterans who came home in memory of those who didn’t,” said Catherwood

To learn more about the Darkhorse Lodge or where to donate you can visit their Facebook page here.

The Trek will be held at Nardi Hills Prairie and will run through November 7th. The exact address for the start of the trails is Nardi Equine Prairie Preserve N River Rd, Ogle, IL 61010.

