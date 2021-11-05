The struggle to gain access to mental health services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to health professionals at Rosecrance, only 23 percent of the mental health needs can be met with the current work force. In fact according to a statement from Illinois Association for Behavioral Health, Illinois has the second-worst shortage in the country for mental health.

This leaves professionals in these industries in a little bit of a pickle. The problems in hiring stem from the great resignation, with more and more people quitting their jobs for better opportunities. On top of this, they just can’t pay people enough money to keep them around. Rosecrance recently raised its budget by 6.5 million dollars in order to give people raises, but they say they need 4.5 million professionals nationwide in the field to meet the need for care.

“Depression, that really grows and breeds in isolation and we’ve had a lot of people who are isolated over this past year and a half almost two years. And so absolutely there’s been so many more people seeking out services for their mental health,” said Erika Engels, Director of Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling.

