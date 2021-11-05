Advertisement

Igloo’s Pop Up at Local Restaurants

Josefs Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
By Quini Amma
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Josef’s Steakhouse and Oyster Bar in Rockford adds Igloos to the menu. A festive new way to dine out for the holidays at your local restaurant. Amidst the pandemic, the shortages in supply chain and sky rocketing food prices, owner Laura Renner takes this time to become creative in her restaurant. Three giant bubbles with space heaters comfortably seat a table for 6 people. Each Igloo has it’s own theme including a winter and fall theme. Renner says this is a fun initiative to use empty space in the yard and draw customers in to eat since the slow down from 2020.

Laura Renner, “I think with the aftermath of COVID, well one with the price increase, I think is a big issue for a lot of people um and then for us its just people adjusting to coming out and adjusting to the way things are a little different but i think for the most part people are starting to kind of adjust and get back to normal and get ready to celebrate the holidays.”

