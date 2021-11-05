Husband, wife of almost 69 years pick up trash during morning walk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - They say the early bird gets the worm, but for the Fowlers, the early bird gets the trash.

Ed and Margaret Fowler moved into their Rockford neighborhood more than 60 years ago. They love everything about it except for the trash lying around. So they decided to do something about it.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood. And I thought, well, why not pick up litter while we’re walking,” Margaret says.

Six mornings a week, they walk two miles around the neighborhood, picking up fast food wrappers, beer cans and pennies.

“I’ve got a little jar and they’re almost full of pennies that I’ve picked up over the years,” Margaret says.

Their mission isn’t just about beautifying the neighborhood. It’s about health for the environment and themselves.

“We were doing this before I got COVID and she got cancer,” Ed says.

Ed, a Korean War veteran, tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020 and spent 18 days in the hospital.

“Nobody could see me I was up there. And I couldn’t communicate with my wife. And it was just a horrible experience.”

Margaret’s cancer diagnosis came three months later, requiring chemo and surgery. After six months of treatment, she’s happy to be back on her feet.

“I was there to see my surgeon and he checked me out good and he says no sign of cancer.”

The colder weather and later sunrises can’t stop this couple of almost 69 years from their daily stroll.

“It’s been good for us and good for the community and it helps us meet somewhere neighbors.”

The Fowlers say their experiences of the last year brought them closer to each other and savor every moment.

“To be together and see what each other have gone through it makes us realize that life is so short, that we need to respect one another, love one another and express that to each other.”

Ed and Margaret don’t walk on Sundays because of church and they don’t walk if there’s severe weather.

