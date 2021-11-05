Family of missing woman holds candlelight vigil

SHANNON, Ill. (WIFR) - Heartbreaking testimony from friends and family of 37-year-old Melissa Trumpy, who went missing from the small town of Shannon more than a week ago. Dozens of loved ones gather Thursday night to honor the mother of three with a candlelight vigil.

“Today, all of the people behind me chose to come to this corner because we know that Melissa Trumpy was last here with her boyfriend,” says Gia Wright of the Missing Persons Awareness Network. “We are here as a result of domestic violence.”

The vigil was held in front of the last place Trumpy was seen: at her boyfriend, Derek Hall’s family’s house. Hall currently sits in jail on unrelated charges. His family did not attend the vigil. Trumpy’s family members say their absence is telling.

“I would say it’s a clear sign that they’re trying to hide something,” says Trumpy’s mother, Denise Gilbertson. “I’m not the one to say that, but I have pretty good instinct that that is what’s happening.”

“They’ve done nothing but avoid us from the very beginning. Everybody’s lawyered up and not talking and hush hush, and the crazy thing is, my sister thought the world of his family,” adds sister Mandy Mboge.

Family and friends say they’re grateful for the community’s support, but a call to action persists: find Melissa Trumpy.

“I am so grateful to anyone who’s done anything to help the searches. Family members out here every day just looking and searching,” says Gilbertson

Gary Gilbertson, Trumpy’s stepfather adds, “I just appreciate all the help that we’ve had up to this point. I’m looking for everything anyone can give us. It’s been a long week.”

