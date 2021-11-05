Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at West Middle School prompts students and staff testing

West Middle School in Rockford, Illinois
West Middle School in Rockford, Illinois(Rockford Public Schools)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All students and staff at West Middle School in Rockford have been required to test for COVID-19 on Friday, November 5.

This comes as the Winnebago County Health Department notified school officials that three people tested positive for COVID-19. Here is the letter that was sent to families of students enrolled at West.

All West students and staff will be required to test for COVID-19 at school on Friday, Nov. 5. Students must participate in the saliva-based SHIELD Illinois test, regardless of their vaccination status.

We’re requiring the tests because the Winnebago County Health Department notified us today that three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health classifies an “outbreak” as “three or more epidemiologically linked cases tied to a single exposure source.” That means our school is listed as an “outbreak” site, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

We are requiring the test as a precaution. COVID-19 transmission is not happening among students at West from in-person learning, based on information from the Winnebago County Health Department. Our goal is to ensure students remain safe and healthy, and we want to limit any potential COVID-19 exposure or spread.

Students who are absent on Friday will be required to test when they return, or bring proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken between today and Monday, Nov. 8. Students who do not participate in any kind of COVID-19 test may be required to quarantine through Sunday, Nov. 14, and can return on Monday, Nov. 15.

How SHIELD Illinois works: Students will be directed to drool into a small plastic tube. The test looks for three genes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or COVID-19. Students will take the PCR test at school instead of visiting a doctor’s office, immediate care facility or pharmacy. Results are typically available 12-48 hours after the test and will be shared through your SHIELD Illinois account (registration information is below). Health Services will contact parents/guardians with positive test results.

Sign up: Register for an account on the SHIELD portal. Use the community agency code: df5brbrj If you need help with registration, contact the SHIELD 24-hour patient hotline: 217-265-6059. Thank you for your cooperation.

Sincerely,

Mr. Larry Goodrich

Principal West Middle School

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made with the Beloit Police Department for the safety of the students and staff
All schools in the School District of Beloit closed Friday, protest expected at district building
Freeport's population dropped below 25,000 which means it isn't guaranteed home rule in 2022.
Freeport loses Home Rule status
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
GoFundMe created for family who owns Pepper Drive home that caught fire
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

The decision was made with the Beloit Police Department for the safety of the students and staff
All schools in the School District of Beloit closed Friday, protest expected at district building
Husband, wife of almost 69 years pick up trash during morning walk
Husband, wife of almost 69 years pick up trash during morning walk
Climate threatens state’s pumpkin production
Climate threatens state’s pumpkin production
Candlelight vigil for missing woman
TRUMPY VIGIL