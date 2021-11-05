Advertisement

Cold Weather Affects House Fires

By Quini Amma
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are not careful, normal household essentials like stove tops, candles and portable heaters can be a contributor to house fires if you don’t pay close attention. A recent series of house fires throughout the region this past week has been concerning to local firefighters. They are now sharing safety tips on how to prevent these accidents from happening.

Rockford Fire Department says 40% of fires it puts out are actually cooking related. Division Chief Matthew Knot says,“ Carbon Monoxide detectors are a cheap easy source to measure and then notify occupants that there is a problem. We do see issues with them every year and certainly now in the ... now when temperatures cool off, we see more challenges with them, more problems with them.”

Most of these accidents are preventable and the easiest piece of guidance is not to walk away while cooking. Another bit tip, double check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for low battery and if they are working properly.

