Climate threatens state’s pumpkin production

STATELINE (WIFR) - It’s a billion dollar business and no state capitalizes more on American’s obsession with everything pumpkin than the Land of Lincoln.

Each year the U.S. produces about 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkin for such fall favorites as bread, soups, pies and coffee. Illinois is the leading pumpkin producer in not only the united states, but the world. Alan Walters is a professor of vegetable science and breeding at Southern Illinois University. And one of the only scientists studying the effects of warming temperatures on pumpkins. Walters says Illinois is projected to increase its average temperature as much as 14 degrees by the end of the 21st century.

“Pumpkins like to be grown at 75-85°. And we start increasing temperatures, hat means we have less production. We need to start looking further into the future 50, 75, 100 years, what’s really going to happen during that time. I’ll be long gone by then, but hopefully some of my pumpkins will still be around.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.