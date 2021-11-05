Advertisement

Climate threatens state’s pumpkin production

Each year the U.S. produces about 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkin for such fall favorites as bread, soups, pies and coffee
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE (WIFR) - It’s a billion dollar business and no state capitalizes more on American’s obsession with everything pumpkin than the Land of Lincoln.

Each year the U.S. produces about 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkin for such fall favorites as bread, soups, pies and coffee. Illinois is the leading pumpkin producer in not only the united states, but the world. Alan Walters is a professor of vegetable science and breeding at Southern Illinois University. And one of the only scientists studying the effects of warming temperatures on pumpkins. Walters says Illinois is projected to increase its average temperature as much as 14 degrees by the end of the 21st century.

“Pumpkins like to be grown at 75-85°. And we start increasing temperatures, hat means we have less production. We need to start looking further into the future 50, 75, 100 years, what’s really going to happen during that time. I’ll be long gone by then, but hopefully some of my pumpkins will still be around.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeport's population dropped below 25,000 which means it isn't guaranteed home rule in 2022.
Freeport loses Home Rule status
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
GoFundMe created for family who owns Pepper Drive home that caught fire
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
Neighbors help save kids after house catches fire in Rockford
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

Husband, wife of almost 69 years pick up trash during morning walk
Husband, wife of almost 69 years pick up trash during morning walk
Candlelight vigil for missing woman
TRUMPY VIGIL
How to stay safe during the upcoming season
Cold Weather Affects House Fires
Illinois Republicans feel new momentum following Virginia election; Democrats say they’ll keep state blue in 2022