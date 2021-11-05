All schools in the School District of Beloit closed Friday, protest expected at district building

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The School District of Beloit announces early Friday morning all schools in the district will be closed.

The district posted the following pop-up message on their website:

“Due to safety concerns for our students and staff, our buildings are closed and there is no school today, Friday, November 5th. This is a non-instructional day .

Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We have been informed that an outside group has a planned event in our community that may be disruptive to the school day and to our students and staff. Considering the behaviors, actions, and language of certain groups who do not consider the safety and well-being of others, our buildings are closed and there is no school today. The decision to close our buildings was made in collaboration with the City of Beloit Police Department.

We have zero-tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District. We stand together as a District and community against all forms of hate and racism.”

The City of Beloit Police Department released the following statement on the situation:

“In conjunction with the School District of Beloit, a decision was made to cancel school because of the potential of a protest. This was solely done for the safety of the students and staff.”

UPDATE 6:57 AM:

There is expected to be a protest at the Beloit School District Building on 1500 4th St. in Beloit around 3:00 p.m. in relation to last week’s report that allegedly a student at McNeel Intermediate School had their face duct-taped by a teacher, despite no evidence shown during an investigation of the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.