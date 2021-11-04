Rockford observes first snowflakes of the season ahead of warming pattern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On average, Rockford sees its first trace amount of snow on October 31. This year, it arrived a few days behind schedule and for a very short period of time. This comes at the beginning of our last cooler day for a bit because temperatures will soon begin warming up!

A few flurries managed to reach the ground at the Chicago Rockford International Airport this morning, marking the first trace of snow for the season. The snowflakes were on-and-off from 4:15 a.m. until about 5:00 a.m. according to the National Weather Service 5-minute observations page. On average, Rockford sees its first trace of snow on Halloween October 31 and its first measurable snow (0.1″+) on November 20.

For a period of 45 minutes, a few snowflakes fell at the Chicago Rockford International Airport this morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For the most part, Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies with the sun attempting to peek out at times in the afternoon. Temperatures today will once again remain in the upper 40s with wind chills in spots in the upper 30s. Otherwise, most of the clearing will take place overnight and Friday.

A few peeks of sunshine today otherwise clouds will dominate. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The next several days aren’t only calling for no rain but they are also calling for sunshine and warming temperatures each day. With sunshine and southerly winds forecast for both Friday and Saturday, Friday calls for highs in the 50s and Saturday with highs in the 60s. The warming trend doesn’t stop there as Sunday and Monday will likely see temperatures flirting with 70 degrees.

Widespread sunshine Friday and more southerly winds will help warm us up. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

More of the same on Saturday with even warmer temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures later this weekend and into next week will be borderline 20 degrees above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On average, a given November sees one day with highs of 70 degrees or greater. On record, the highest number of days in the 70s occurred in November 2020. It’s hard to forget that, right?

The mild conditions look to stick around through much of next week along with the dry conditions. By the end of next week, rain chances return to the forecast and potentially a few snowflakes by next weekend. This will definitely be fine-tuned in the coming days. For now, enjoy the mild end of the week and weekend that lies ahead in the Stateline!

Expect above normal temperatures in the forecast going into the middle of the month. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

