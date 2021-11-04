Advertisement

RMTD to increase service hours starting at the end of November

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting at the end of November, The Rockford Mass Transit District will be increasing service hours on its routes.

Starting Nov. 29, RMTD will add an additional hour of service to the beginning of its core weekday routes and an additional hour of service at the end of all six of the night routes.

The first runs of the day will start at 4:15 a.m. on core routes. and all six-night routes will run until 12:15 a.m.

In addition, the late-night shuttle will run until 12:45 a.m.

For the early morning service, the core routes that will start at 4:15 a.m. include the following:

  • #1 – West State
  • #2 – School Street
  • #4 – North Main
  • #7 – South Main
  • #11 – East State
  • #12 – Charles Street
  • #14 – 7th Street
  • #15 Kishwaukee
  • #16 & 17 – City Loops

RMTD says this is the first of four major goals for improving the system that was identified as part of the RMTD Comprehensive Mobility Study.

After these changes are implemented, officials say they will focus on improving weekend service hours with a goal of having those implemented by late January or February of 2022.

Additional phases of the service expansion and improvement initiative will require substantial resources and funding necessitating an extended timeline for implementation. These changes will be determined as part of the District’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget discussions.

These initiatives will be funded through a combination of state and federal funding.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
Neighbors help save kids after house catches fire in Rockford
Freeport's population dropped below 25,000 which means it isn't guaranteed home rule in 2022.
Freeport loses Home Rule status
The Wis. Historical Society lifted a fishing canoe that dates back to the year 850.
1,200-year-old fishing canoe lifted from Lake Mendota
The property had been a paper mill in the area since the early 1900′s
Village of Rockton acquires Sonoco property
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle

Latest News

Illinois Republicans feel new momentum following Virginia election; Democrats say they’ll keep state blue in 2022
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
GoFundMe created for family who owns Pepper Drive home that caught fire
BCFD2 responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on I90 MM25 westbound.
Car catches fire after hitting concrete ballard off I-90
Some real warmth is on the way this weekend and beyond!
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 11/4/2021
AMC Showplace 16 in Rockford bans unsupervised teens on weekends