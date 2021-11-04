RMTD to increase service hours starting at the end of November

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting at the end of November, The Rockford Mass Transit District will be increasing service hours on its routes.

Starting Nov. 29, RMTD will add an additional hour of service to the beginning of its core weekday routes and an additional hour of service at the end of all six of the night routes.

The first runs of the day will start at 4:15 a.m. on core routes. and all six-night routes will run until 12:15 a.m.

In addition, the late-night shuttle will run until 12:45 a.m.

For the early morning service, the core routes that will start at 4:15 a.m. include the following:

#1 – West State

#2 – School Street

#4 – North Main

#7 – South Main

#11 – East State

#12 – Charles Street

#14 – 7th Street

#15 Kishwaukee

#16 & 17 – City Loops

RMTD says this is the first of four major goals for improving the system that was identified as part of the RMTD Comprehensive Mobility Study.

After these changes are implemented, officials say they will focus on improving weekend service hours with a goal of having those implemented by late January or February of 2022.

Additional phases of the service expansion and improvement initiative will require substantial resources and funding necessitating an extended timeline for implementation. These changes will be determined as part of the District’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget discussions.

These initiatives will be funded through a combination of state and federal funding.

