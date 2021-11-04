Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for murdering teenager in 2010

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 41-year-old Tirino Jackson is sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of a Rockford teen in 2010.

Jackson will also serve a consecutive sentence of 20 years on a charge of being an armed habitual criminal. His sentence came down on Wednesday and was found guilty on the charges back in June.

Police say in February 2010, Jackson lured 19-year-old Terrance “Bay Bay” Shumate to a secluded location near the 2800 block of Olsen Street. He then shot and killed the teen.

Police then found Shumate in the middle of the road. Jackson is already in prison on various other felonies.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.