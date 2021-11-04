Advertisement

Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for murdering teenager in 2010

Police say in February 2010, Jackson lured 19-year-old Terrance “Bay Bay” Shumate to a secluded...
Police say in February 2010, Jackson lured 19-year-old Terrance “Bay Bay” Shumate to a secluded location near the 2800 block of Olsen Street. He then shot and killed the teen.(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 41-year-old Tirino Jackson is sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of a Rockford teen in 2010.

Jackson will also serve a consecutive sentence of 20 years on a charge of being an armed habitual criminal. His sentence came down on Wednesday and was found guilty on the charges back in June.

Police say in February 2010, Jackson lured 19-year-old Terrance “Bay Bay” Shumate to a secluded location near the 2800 block of Olsen Street. He then shot and killed the teen.

Police then found Shumate in the middle of the road. Jackson is already in prison on various other felonies.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
Neighbors help save kids after house catches fire in Rockford
Freeport's population dropped below 25,000 which means it isn't guaranteed home rule in 2022.
Freeport loses Home Rule status
The Wis. Historical Society lifted a fishing canoe that dates back to the year 850.
1,200-year-old fishing canoe lifted from Lake Mendota
The property had been a paper mill in the area since the early 1900′s
Village of Rockton acquires Sonoco property
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle

Latest News

Illinois Republicans feel new momentum following Virginia election; Democrats say they’ll keep state blue in 2022
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
GoFundMe created for family who owns Pepper Drive home that caught fire
BCFD2 responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on I90 MM25 westbound.
Car catches fire after hitting concrete ballard off I-90
Some real warmth is on the way this weekend and beyond!
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 11/4/2021
AMC Showplace 16 in Rockford bans unsupervised teens on weekends