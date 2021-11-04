Major warming trend to begin Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline has endured yet another unseasonably cool day Thursday, the fourth in a row with temperatures failing to reach 50° in Rockford.

We did, however, take a small step in the right direction, as temperatures did rise a few degrees compared to Wednesday. More importantly, much more significant improvements are directly ahead of us.

Officially, temperatures topped out at 48° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, thought some of our westernmost communities were fortunate enough to reach the half century mark.

Clear skies will dominate once again Thursday night, but with a southerly wind in place, temperatures won’t cool down quite as quickly or as much as in previous nights. We are ticketed for the lower 30s for overnight lows. With a warmer base temperature from which to start on Friday along with unlimited sunshine, we have every expectation that temperatures will have no trouble reaching into the 50s.

Sunshine dominates from start to finish on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In fact, we’re calling for temperatures to reach slightly above normal, as our current forecast has us heading all the way up to around 54°.

Temperatures will finally be slightly above normal on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Again, our sky will be mainly clear on Friday evening. However, a few harmless clouds may dance overhead at times. Any cloudiness at night would be a good thing, as their blanketing presence slows down the temperature decline.

Another day of wall to wall sunshine is anticipated for our Saturday. It will turn a little bit more breezy, and as a result temperatures will take off even more. We are likely ticketed for the lower to middle 60s come Saturday afternoon!

Saturday will be a carbon copy, with sunshine dominating once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And the warming does not stop there. An all out zephyr of a breeze will be blowing on Sunday, and with the day’s full sunshine once again, temperatures are ticketed for the lower 70s. That might not be the only 70° temperature we see in the coming days. It’s very reasonable to expect 70s may return once again on Monday!

60s are due back in by Saturday, with 70s to follow Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not only is the pattern to be warm, it’s to remain extremely quiet as well. Our next rain chance doesn’t come our way until at the earliest late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

What little rain we do get in the next five days won't amount to much. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At least four more dry days are ahead of us. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Better chances will arrive as we get closer to the middle portions of next week as a rather dynamic storm system threatens to bring some rather healthy rains to our area next Wednesday, Thursday, and potentially Friday.

