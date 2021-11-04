Advertisement

The Langley Co. boutique holds grand opening

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Langley Co. is a cozy boutique offering everything from clothes to home decor at its shop in Freeport.

Mady Haight is the founder of the new store. She makes the clothes that you can browse inside. She says you can find items from other local businesses at The Langley Co. Haight says the name comes from a city in Canada, where she was inspired while studying abroad making jewelry at a women’s rehab center.

Haight says, “It’s been like go go go go go. This is week 3. It’s been so many things, but it is so special. It’s cool to see where it started in Langley and be able to follow it here. See it’s all for a bigger reason.”

The store is located at 4 E. Stephenson Street in Freeport and is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Langley and Co. is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

