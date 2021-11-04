Advertisement

Kent State scores 31 points in 2nd quarter, beats NIU 52-47

NIU Football
NIU Football(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores, and Kent State used a 31-point second quarter to beat Northern Illinois 52-47 on Wednesday night.

Kent State ended a 10-game losing streak in the series, getting its first win against Northern Illinois since 2001.

Northern Illinois led 7-0 after the first quarter but Kent State had four straight touchdown scoring drives in the second quarter, each taking less than 75 seconds, to build a 31-21 lead at the break. The Golden Flashes finished with seven touchdowns, the drives averaging 1:12.

Nykeim Johnson added a rushing and receiving touchdown in the third quarter for a 45-27 lead, and Marquez Cooper’s 36-yard touchdown made it 52-40. Following NIU’s TD to get within five points, Kent State chewed up the final 5:07 for its longest drive of the game.

Crum was 20 of 30 for 322 yards, and carried it four times for 72 yards for Kent State (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Cooper finished with 173 yards rushing and two scores, and Xavier Williams ran for 103. Dante Cephas had five catches for 124 yards.

Rocky Lombardi and Trayvon Rudolph each set program records for Northern Illinois (6-3, 4-1). Rudolph, who scored a 75-yard touchdown for a second straight week, had 309 yards receiving to pass Sam Hurd’s 266 in 2005. Lombardi became the first player in program history to pass for 500 yards, completing 33-of-57 passes for 532 yards and three scores.

Lombardi was helped off the field with 5:15 left after a helmet-to-helmet hit near the goal line. When play resumed, Clint Ratkovich took a direct snap and scored a 1-yard TD to pull within 52-47. Lombardi was later seen on the sideline talking with teammates.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Rockford University lockdown lifted, renews concerns as police investigates
Brooks was taken into custody without incident while detectives recovered a firearm with an...
Wanted Rockford man with active felony warrants arrested
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
Neighbors help save kids after house catches fire in Rockford

Latest News

Aquin defeated Galena in straight sets to win its first sectional championship since 1990.
Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball win sectional titles
Aquin defeated Galena in straight sets to win the Class 1A Sectional at Westminster Christian...
Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball win sectionals
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Boylan boys soccer wins 2A Super-Sectional
Boylan boys soccer wins 2A Super-Sectional