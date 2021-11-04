GoFundMe created for family who owns Pepper Drive home that caught fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe has been set up by the niece of the woman who lives at 5238 Pepper Drive in Rockford after that home caught fire Wednesday.

The GoFundMe has a goal of raising $15,000 with that money being used to repair damage caused by the fire to the house.

Fortunately, everybody inside the home at the time was able to get out with little to no injuries. The fire causes $200,000 in damages to the home, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

