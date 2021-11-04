Advertisement

Ex-jail employees sued for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing...
File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing inmates to listen to the children's song on a loop at a loud volume for hours.(Business Wire via AP Photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people are suing Oklahoma County jail employees who investigators found forced them to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat.

The Oklahoman reports attorneys for three former inmates filed the civil rights lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma City federal court, describing the tactics as “torture events.”

A criminal investigation last year determined at least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours in two separate incidents in November and December 2019.

A jury trial in the criminal case is set for February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
Neighbors help save kids after house catches fire in Rockford
Freeport's population dropped below 25,000 which means it isn't guaranteed home rule in 2022.
Freeport loses Home Rule status
The Wis. Historical Society lifted a fishing canoe that dates back to the year 850.
1,200-year-old fishing canoe lifted from Lake Mendota
The property had been a paper mill in the area since the early 1900′s
Village of Rockton acquires Sonoco property
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle

Latest News

Boone County Health Department ready for kids vaccines
Rockford Mass Transit District
RMTD to increase service hours starting at the end of November
RMTD increasing hours
Langley Co. Freeport opens
The Langley Co. boutique holds grand opening
Langley Co. Freeport opens
Langley Co. Boutique holds grand opening