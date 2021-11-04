Daylight Saving Time means now is good to test, inspect home smoke alarms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is reminding Illinoisans to test, inspect expiration dates, and change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms while turning their clock back as daylight saving time ends this weekend.

“Fire Safety is something that all Illinoisans should be thinking about and practicing daily. The time change serves as a bi-annual reminder to test your smoke and CO alarms and is also a good time to review and practice your family’s fire escape plan,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “We see an increase in fires during the cold weather months and having working smoke alarms in our homes is very important as the time you have to escape a fire can be as little as 3 minutes.”

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that between 2014-2018, almost three out of every five home fire deaths in the U.S. resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms. The death rate per 1,000 reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have any working smoke alarms compared to the rate in homes with working smoke alarms. In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, two of every five of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries. Dead batteries caused 26% of the smoke alarm failures. Replacing alarms that have missing batteries or are either expired or broken with new ten-year sealed detectors will help reduce residential fire deaths across the state.

A 2017 Illinois law required ten-year sealed smoke alarms be installed in all homes built before 1988 or that do not have hardwired smoke detectors by January 1, 2023.

“Be Alarmed!” is a fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered cooperatively between the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (IFSA) and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM). This program provides ten-year, concealed battery smoke alarms to Illinois residents through their local fire departments and can aid with obtaining and installing these required alarms. Smoke alarms are required on every floor of a house and within 15 feet of every bedroom.

The program was developed to educate Illinois residents on the dangers of residential fires and how to prevent fires from occurring in the home, as well as to ensure there are properly installed, working smoke alarms in the homes. By providing 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms, the program ensures that the power source of alarms cannot be removed from the unit and, if properly maintained, will last the life of the device.

In 2020, 185 Illinois fire departments from 61 counties participated in the “Be Alarmed” program and installed 1,655 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms. Thanks to this program, 1,376 (803 high-risk) Illinois residents were educated on smoke alarm maintenance, home fire safety, and home fire escape plans as well as protected by new smoke alarms.

