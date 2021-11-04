Chill’s end in sight, major warming trend to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our early November chill has now entered a third day, and while it’s not to end Thursday, there are major improvements in view.

For a third consecutive day Wednesday, temperatures failed to reach 50° in the Stateline. Not since mid-March had we gone three days in succession without touching the 50° mark.

Not since March have we gone three days in a row without touching 50°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It appears as though the chill still has one more day to run its course on Thursday, but significant improvements are on the way. In fact, modest improvements are very much in the cards Thursday, as we see a wind shift to the south and west. Along with at least mixed sunshine, the southwesterly winds will import slightly milder air, in turn producing slightly milder temperatures that may reach 50° in a spot or two.

A few clouds will be around Thursday, but quite a bit of sun's expected too. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As of Wednesday evening, we’re forecasting temperatures to fall just shy of the 50° Thursday, but that will be the last time in quite some time that we see not only sub-50°highs, but also below normal temperatures.

Temperatures will remain below normal for one final day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more significant warming is expected as we go into Friday. The combination of wall-to-wall sunshine and an increasingly well-organized southwesterly wind will work together to produce temperatures in the middle 50s, and that’s just the beginning! With nighttime low temperatures warming several degrees per day, we can expect the same to hold true with daytime high temperatures. With that in mind, it’s fair to reason that 60s are to return by Saturday, and then come Sunday, there’s a very real possibility, if not a likelihood, that temperatures will flirt with or even reach 70°!

60s are due back in by Saturday, with 70s a good bet Sunday and Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s more, a 70° on Sunday might not be the last such day we see such warmth in 2021. It remains entirely possible that Monday may produce another 70° high temperature!

While it’s been a chilly start to November, it’s also been quiet, as not a single drop of rain nor flake of snow has fallen in the first three days. And, there’s not even a hint of any precipitation whatsoever for at least the next five days. Our next rain chance doesn’t enter the forecast picture until, at the earliest, next Tuesday night, with better chances next Wednesday.

There's no precipitation in the forecast for at least the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

