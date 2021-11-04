Advertisement

Car catches fire after hitting concrete ballard off I-90

BCFD2 responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on I90 MM25 westbound.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-90 near mile marker 25 westbound Thursday afternoon.

The car had left the roadway and then struck a concrete ballard that protects a tollway electrical building.

Fire officials say one person was transported to the hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

