Car catches fire after hitting concrete ballard off I-90

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-90 near mile marker 25 westbound Thursday afternoon.

The car had left the roadway and then struck a concrete ballard that protects a tollway electrical building.

Fire officials say one person was transported to the hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

