The Boone County Health Department ready for kids vaccines

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids ages 5-11 years old are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Boone County Health Department says it’s ready to roll out the shots with plenty of incentives.

The first vaccine clinic will be held starting next week in collaboration with schools from all around the county. The health department has a live link where you can reserve a spot to get your child vaccianted.

Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl says the clinics will have prizes and socially distanced games for the kids. She says if parents have any questions. they can call the COVID-19 line at the health department at (815) 547-8561.

Mehl says, “We’re really trying to turn this into a safe and socially distanced fun fair for kiddos so they can feel less nervous about getting a shot. We’re excited to be able to increase the overall percentage of people in our population in Boone County who are eligible to get vaccinated.”

